Kylie Jenner Says She's Had Trouble Sleeping Since Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Died

Kylie Jenner's clearly having a difficult time ever since her pal and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero passed away ... admitting she isn't sleeping much and sharing a video of the two together.

The reality star turned mogul made a couple posts to her Instagram Story Friday ... starting with a screengrab of a seven-hour phone call she had with Ariel -- a makeup artist who was also pals with Jesus.

KJ admits she's not sleeping well these days ... but adds she loves and appreciates her friend Ariel.

Kylie then shared a video of her hanging out with Jesus ... dancing around in what looks like the backseat of her car. The song "River" by Leon Bridges plays over the clip.

Kylie opened up about the massive loss on Instagram earlier this week ... calling Guerrero a huge light in her life -- and, she thanked him for always being there for her.

Jesus passed away over the weekend, his sister confirmed in a social media post. She called his death "sudden and unexpected," but didn't reveal the cause. He was 34.

We broke the story ... Kylie is paying his funeral costs and other expenses -- including paying for his body to be flown back to his hometown of Houston. Kylie's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian also posted heartfelt tributes to Jesus on Monday.