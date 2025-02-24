Kim and Khloe Kardashian React to Death of Kylie Jenner's Hairstylist

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are standing by their sister Kylie Jenner through a difficult time, sharing tributes to her beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who tragically died over the weekend.

While Kylie has yet to speak publicly on his death, Kim shared on her IG Story that her heart was breaking for her grieving sister, emphasizing that in their world, the "glam squad" becomes family -- so Jesus' passing hit especially hard.

Kim also added she was praying for Jesus' family and the entire beauty industry, calling him one of the most talented and kindest in the biz.

Khloe echoed Kim’s words in her IG Story tribute, expressing how much they share with their glam teams and calling Jesus' death an incredibly deep loss.

Jesus began working with Kylie in 2019, and the two grew close over the years, often sharing photos together on social media. Jesus Guerrero also worked with Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

His death at 34 was confirmed in a GoFundMe post by his sister ... but the cause of death has yet to be revealed.