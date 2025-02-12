Kylie Jenner Supports Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Santa Barbara Film Festival

There's been another Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sighting -- this time, the makeup mogul was showing major support for her man at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Kylie was right there by Timothée’s side, proudly cheering him on as he took the stage to collect the Arlington Artist of the Year Award on Tuesday -- and you could tell she was loving every moment of being his girl!

It was Timothée’s night, so Kylie skipped the red carpet to keep the focus on him -- but that didn’t stop her from turning heads in the audience with a plunging black gown.

Kylie’s been sticking close to Timothée lately, joining him at a few events, including the Golden Globes and after-party for the premiere of "A Complete Unknown."

Still, these sightings are pretty rare, and they've never really talked about each other publicly ... so, looks like they're all about keeping an air of celeb mystery around them.