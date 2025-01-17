Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton Cheer at Soccer Game in Italy

Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton do as the Romans do ... and that means cheering on some of the top soccer teams in Italy.

The actors took a break from their press tour for their new Bob Dylan biopic to take in a little Serie A soccer Friday in Rome.

Timothée and Edward had great seats to watch AS Roma take Genoa CFC ... and Chalamet was pretty animated, jumping out of his seat and cheering.

Edward was a little more reserved ... keeping his butt in his seat, though he did get excited at one point ... presumably after a goal.

Roma beat Genoa, 3-1, so the American actors brought the home team some good luck.

Timothée and Edward star in "A Complete Unknown" and they've been promoting the hell out of the flick this week in Europe ... first in London and now in Rome.

They also toured the ancient city on a double-decker bus ... and now they've gotten a sense for soccer games too.