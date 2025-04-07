Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney on Incognito Stroll With Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino in L.A.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Meeting For Lunch And Walking Their Dog
Sydney Sweeney’s just been spotted with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino -- and judging by the low-key vibes ... it looks like she definitely was not trying to be seen.

The duo was spotted at a restaurant Sunday -- Sydney rocking a blue hoodie pulled up with shades, clearly in incognito mode as she walked side by side with Jonathan ...  and both sporting zero body language hinting at a rekindled romance.

Jonathan briefly placed a hand on Sydney’s back -- but it wasn’t romantic. It looked more like a gentle steer to help her out, since her gaze seemed to be glued to the ground.

JD was on dog-walking duty and he even cracked a few smiles -- so looks like there's no bad blood between the exes and things are chill.

We broke the story -- Sydney and Jonathan's May wedding is off the table and they've been separated since January.

Sydney's been fully in her single girl era since the start of the year -- living it up at the Beverly Hills Hotel with her besties, and enjoying an African getaway, among other cool global activities.

Oh, and let’s not forget -- Sydney was also spotted at Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding, and the internet’s basically manifesting them as a couple. So, if Jonathan's trying to win her back, how the heck is he supposed to compete with a full-blown movie star?!?

