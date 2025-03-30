Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Reunite Amid Actress' Split Speculation

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been spotted together in Texas amid speculation that the blonde beauty has split from her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Check out the pics obtained by DeuxMoi ... the pair were reportedly seen at the Dallas Tex-Mex joint Joe Leo for his sister's wedding rehearsal dinner.

The spotting has fans excited considering their history. Remember ... the "Anyone But You" costars had people convinced they were an item during their flirty promo for the film in 2023.

Adding fuel to the fire ... Glen and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris split in 2023 ... with the model confirming their breakup not long after she unfollowed Sydney on social media.

And as we noted, Sydney and Glen's reunion comes as rumors are swirling that she and Jonathan have called off their years-long engagement.

TMZ broke the news last month ... the couple postponed their nuptials -- which were slated for May -- over their hectic schedules.

However, the pair haven't been spotted together since January, and the "Euphoria" star even removed him from her New Year's Eve Instagram carousel ... leading fans to believe they're done for good.