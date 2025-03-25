Sydney Sweeney Deletes Kissing Pic with Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is further fueling breakup rumors from fiancé Jonathan Davino after she deleted a photo of them kissing from her New Year's Eve Instagram carousel.

Sydney Sweeney shares a cute photo with her fiancé Jonathan Davino. pic.twitter.com/rQjq1FoWB0 — Sydney Sweeney fans (@sweeneydailyx) January 2, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

Check it out ... Sydney originally shared the pic on January 2, showing her and Jonathan looking madly in love as he dips her for a kiss. But now, the photo has now gone MIA from the carousel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The original post features several snaps from the end of 2024, which she describes as some of her "favorite" memories from the year. Sure, he's still in a group shot ... but you don't go deleting PDA pics of your future husband for no reason.

TMZ broke the news back in February -- the longtime couple pushed back their wedding due to their demanding schedules. They had planned to walk down the aisle in May after getting engaged in 2022.

Earlier this month, we learned the "Euphoria" star had been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel for several weeks -- without her man.

Play video content TMZ.com

The restaurateur was also nowhere in sight during Sydney's recent African safari trip ... though he was spotted ahead of the vacay meeting with contractors at Sydney's $6 million Los Angeles mansion.