Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Postpone Wedding

Sydney Sweeney's not hearing wedding bells in her near future ... 'cause she's pushing back her nuptials, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the actress was supposed to get married in May, but the wedding's now on hiatus -- and, it's not totally clear why.

We reached out to people in the know ... and, they confirmed to us the wedding was being pushed back because of the couple's busy schedule.

As you may know ... Sydney got engaged back in 2022 to the restaurateur after the two sparked dating rumors back in 2018.

They've been together ever since ... surviving rumors that Glen Powell and Sydney were head over heels for one another on the set of "Anyone But You" -- claims SS vehemently denied. Davino and Sydney were last spotted out together last month.

Worth noting ... Sydney consistently seems too busy to plan this wedding -- 'cause she told Entertainment Tonight back in December 2023 that she's "so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

Unclear what exactly is making Sydney push back the wedding ... but, we do know she's got a couple movies coming up including a Kim Novak/Sammy Davis Jr. biopic -- so she could be shooting something soon.