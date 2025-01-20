Sydney Sweeney Rocks All-White Glamorous Look for NYC Date Night With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney was melting the NYC snow, stepping out in a sizzling white-hot look Sunday night!

The actress turned NYC into her personal runway for date night with fiancé Jonathan Davino in a chic white fur coat -- cinched to flaunt her curves -- paired with sky-high white boots.

Sydney rocked her shades after dark like a true A-lister, proving her star power doesn’t need sunlight to shine.

SS is Hollywood’s ultimate "It Girl" RN -- and it’s not just about her stunning looks. She’s fully dedicated to her craft, recently transforming into boxing legend Christy Martin for an upcoming biopic.