Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gene Hackman Police Body Cam Video Shows Dog Protecting Wife's Dead Body

Gene Hackman Death Case New Video Shows Dog Protecting Wife's Body ... Loyal to the Very End

Published
gene-hackman-betsy-arakawa-bodycam-kal-v3-04-15-2025
GRUESOME DISCOVERY

Police just released body cam video from the Gene Hackman death case ... and you see officers searching his New Mexico home before ultimately finding his and his wife's bodies ... with one of their live dogs lying next to Betsy Arakawa.

TMZ obtained the footage Tuesday and you see cops scouring the Santa Fe home in search of Gene and Betsy.

gene hackman with wife last seen photos march 28 2024 splash 1
SplashNews.com

Police find Betsy's body first -- she's on the floor near a locked exterior door, with one of their dogs by her side ... and Gene's body is later found near the kitchen.

A different dog was found dead in a crate ... the pooch had been crated after a veterinary appointment.

gene hackman house backgrid swipe 2
Backgrid

The footage also shows the state of the home Gene and Betsy were living in ... and it's disorganized, to say the least.

An environmental assessment by the New Mexico Department of Public Health found Gene and Betsy's property was infested by rodents ... with dead pests and nests scattered throughout 8 detached outbuildings.

gene-hackman-timeline-1280x720
GENE HACKMAN: THROUGH THE YEARS
Getty

Betsy died Feb. 12 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome ... and Gene died a few days later, around February 17 or 18, the result of heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's.

Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa Together
Launch Gallery
Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa Together Launch Gallery
Getty

They were finally laid to rest this month in a private memorial ceremony.

related articles