Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa Laid to Rest at Private Funeral for Family, Friends

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been laid to rest -- weeks after their remains had been unclaimed for more than a month after their deaths in New Mexico -- in a private memorial ceremony.

PEOPLE reported Tuesday a funeral was recently held for the couple, with family and close friends attending the memorial. As TMZ reported ... as of March 27, the couple's bodies had not been formally claimed, according to New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator.

Hackman's three children -- Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie -- were reportedly at the recent private Santa Fe event.

TMZ reported earlier today, a new report shows Betsy had searched online about symptoms of COVID, just days before she died ... Gene had been experiencing flu-like symptoms, and as we know now, Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome -- and hantavirus presents similar symptoms.

As for why their bodies were not formally claimed for so long ... officials told us it’s not unusual for bodies to remain unclaimed for a month after dying -- particularly if family was still making funeral arrangements.

Gene's daughters had spoken out in the press after the death of their dad -- who left all of his Hollywood fortune to Betsy.

Hackman had spoken about his tough relationship with his kids, admitting over the years he wasn’t around much when Chris was growing up, but he did get closer to them in his later years.

Gene and Betsy’s bodies were discovered at their Santa Fe home on February 26 ... one of their dogs was also found dead nearby.