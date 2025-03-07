Gene Hackman Died from Heart Disease a Week After Wife's Death

Play video content

Gene Hackman died a full week after his wife Betsy died and lived in the house as her body lay in the bathroom ... this according to New Mexico officials.

New Mexico officials concluded Betsy died February 11th, and the cause of death was Hantavirus ... a serious and rare disease which can be fatal.

Gene Hackman died February 17th. An autopsy revealed the 95-year-old had a history of cardiovascular disease, along with advanced Alzheimer's. He had a history of heart attacks and high blood pressure. Although the medical investigators did not use the words "heart attack," it seemed they were going in that direction. They say heart disease was the cause of death.

The Sheriff says it appears Betsy's body was in the house for a week as Gene lived in the same house until his death a week later. Investigators made it clear ... Gene was in poor health and the Alzheimer's may have created confusion, which could explain why he never called authorities.

Investigators say it's possible Gene did not know his wife had died, because of the Alzheimer's.

Officials ruled out carbon monoxide and gas leaks.

As for the dog that died, he had a procedure at a veterinary clinic and was in a crate when found dead. A necropsy is pending.

As we told you ... Gene and his wife were found dead last week, along with one of their dogs, in separate rooms of their mansion.

A local security guard performing a welfare check dialed 911 after seeing Betsy's body on the floor near a locked exterior door, and pleaded with the dispatcher to send someone immediately. Gene's body was later found in the kitchen.

Law enforcement authorities called their deaths "suspicious" ... noting in an application for a search warrant that there was an open prescription bottle with pills scattered near Betsy's body, and the dog was found close by.

During the subsequent search, officials retrieved thyroid medication, Tylenol and Diltiazem -- a calcium-blocker used to treat high blood pressure and other heart-related issues. They also took medical records and two cell phones.

Officials said last week the couple had been dead for days, possibly weeks ... and said there was no evidence of a gas leak on the premises.

Days after his death, Gene's longtime friend and costar Morgan Freeman spoke onstage at the Oscars to pay tribute to the late star before the In Memoriam section kicked off.