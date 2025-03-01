Gene Hackman Art Cataloged, Makeshift Memorial Made at Favorite Restaurant

Gene Hackman shockingly does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for fans to grieve their loss ... but there is a restaurant in New Mexico where some are paying their respects to the legend.

Doug Lanham, a close friend and former business partner, tells TMZ ... fans have begun dropping off notes and flowers to his Santa Fe restaurant Jinja Bar & Bistro ... which was co-owned by Hackman for several years after he walked away from Hollywood a two-time Oscar winner and film icon.

In addition to being regarded as one of the best actors to ever grace the silver screen ... Hackman was also a prolific painter -- and did nearly all the amazing work that hangs from Jinja's walls.

Doug tells us all the art is currently being cataloged ... and there is no way in hell it will ever be sold.

It's not clear why Hackman doesn't have a star on the Walk of Fame ... but it's a good bet he was approached for one and declined, which isn't completely unheard of for some celebs.

As we previously reported ... despite leaving the restaurant industry, Doug says Gene would often come by for a meal -- and usually pick up the tab for customers.

Doug remembers Gene as a jokester who would play silly little tricks on him ... like putting his finger to Doug's back and telling him to "reach for the stars" -- pretty hilarious given Gene won an Oscar for the western flick, "Unforgiven."

Gene and his wife Betsy were found dead in their home Wednesday -- and an investigation into just what happened is ongoing. Santa Fe authorities said on Friday Gene's pacemaker showed its last event was on February 17 ... making investigators believe that's when he died.

Gene was 95 ... Betsy was 65.