Gene Hackman Items Seized During Search of Home Revealed

Several of the late Gene Hackman's items were taken during a search after the bodies of him and his wife were found in their New Mexico home ... and TMZ has obtained the full list.

According to police documents ... deputies who conducted the search at the home took a thyroid medication, Tylenol and Diltiazem -- a calcium-blocker used to treat high blood pressure and other heart-related issues.

Cops also took records from MyQuest -- a healthcare website used to check test results, schedule appointments and keep track of one's health history. A 2025 calendar and two cell phones were also taken.

As you know ... authorities secured a search warrant after calling Gene and his wife's Betsy's deaths "suspicious."

Officers noted pills were scattered next to Arakawa's body, a dog was dead inside the home and there were no obvious signs of a gas leak -- all of which made them decide to investigate further.

Authorities rushed to the house Wednesday after receiving a "man down" call from a caretaker of their neighborhood who said he saw two motionless people inside the home. Authorities rushed into the unlocked home ... and, found both Gene and Betsy obviously dead.

The sheriff and the fire chief both appeared on "TODAY" Friday morning ... and, they admitted the couple may have been dead for days -- even weeks.