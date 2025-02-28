Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Carbon Monoxide Leak Not Ruled Out in Gene Hackman, Wife Death Investigation

Gene Hackman Investigators Won't Rule Out Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Published
022825_mendoza_moya_kal
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
NBC

Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog's mysterious deaths have authorities searching for answers ... and they’ve confirmed they're not ruling out carbon monoxide poisoning.

Santa Fe fire officials spoke on "TODAY" Friday, stating that while their meters didn’t detect anything amiss during searches, that doesn’t mean carbon monoxide poisoning is off the table -- especially since the bodies may have been there for days or even weeks.

Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa Together
Launch Gallery
Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa Together Launch Gallery
Getty

They pointed out Gene and Betsy’s New Mexico home had natural gas ... and a leak could have dissipated by the time their bodies were discovered.

Authorities also aren’t entirely ruling out foul play, even with little evidence to support it. They say the toxicology report -- which could take up to 3 months -- will be key in determining the causes of their deaths and guiding their investigation.

022725_tmz_live_gene_hackman_kal
HONORING A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND
TMZ.com

But as for carbon monoxide poisoning, Gene’s family strongly believes it’s the cause.

That's what his daughter Elizabeth told us Thursday, and his other daughter, Leslie, echoed the same, insisting that despite being 95, Gene was in great health.

related articles