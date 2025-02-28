Santa Fe County Sheriff Update in Gene Hackman Death Investigation, Live Stream

Play video content

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is holding a news conference in just a few minutes to give an update on the investigation into the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza will lead the news conference as deputies continue to look into the deaths they labeled "suspicious" in a department application for a search warrant this week.

As you know ... Gene and his wife Betsy were found dead in their home Wednesday afternoon after a caretaker of their neighborhood dialed 911 to report seeing a body in the couple's house, and deputies responded to conduct a welfare check.

The caller was incredibly emotional ... and, when first responders arrived, they found Hackman, Arakawa and one of their dogs unresponsive. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops are looking into the death they've labeled as suspicious for a variety of reasons ... like numerous pills spilled out on a bathroom counter, an unlocked front door, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.

The sheriff and the Santa Fe fire chief spoke on "TODAY" Friday and admitted they weren't ruling out the carbon monoxide poisoning theory ... since the bodies weren't found for some time and gas could have dissipated.

Hackman was 95 ... Arakawa was 63.