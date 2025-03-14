Gene Hackman Left Fortune to Deceased Wife, Nothing for Kids

Gene Hackman's will has been unveiled -- and the two-time Oscar-winner left every penny of his fortune to his wife, Betsy Arakawa -- but there's a big twist.

The Hollywood legend made Betsy his sole beneficiary back in 1995, according to the docs, obtained by TMZ.

What's interesting is that his three children -- son Christopher and two daughters Leslie and Elizabeth -- are not named in the will. It was all supposed to go to Betsy ... but, the timing of their deaths could change where the money goes.

As we told you ... early findings indicate Betsy died from hantavirus, a rare disease that can be fatal ... while Gene passed away about a week later due to cardiovascular disease. Officials made it clear Hackman was struggling with Alzheimer's disease -- which would explain why he never called the police about his wife.

Betsy's will leaves most of her assets to Gene, but there's a provision which says if they died within 90 days of each other, it would be considered a simultaneous death, and in that case, her will provides all of her assets would go to charity.

New Mexico is a community property state, so assuming there's no prenup, Betsy's estate could have a lot of money and her share would go to charity.

As for Gene's estate ... despite the fact he did not include his children in his will, they would presumably get his share since they are the most direct living heirs.

Andrew M. Katzenstein -- a prominent California trust and estate attorney -- has reportedly been hired by Gene's son Chris, who's the oldest sibling ... indicating he may challenge the will.

Hackman discussed his difficult relationship with his children over the years ... admitting he wasn't around much during Chris' formative years. He had gotten closer to his kids in more recent years.

Julia Peters, a representative for the estate of Hackman and Arakawa, has also filed paperwork asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction preventing authorities from releasing any photo or video of evidence of the crime scene -- officer body cam footage for example -- citing Gene and Betsy's right to privacy.

As you know ... Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their home last month -- and, officials say they believe their bodies had been lying in the house for more than a week.