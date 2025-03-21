Gene Hackman Death Case Body Cam Video, Daughter Says Cremate Dog, Bury With Wife

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gene Hackman Death Case Police Body Cam Video Released ... Bury The Dog With Betsy

Gene Hackman's daughter told the sheriffs who found her father dead in his home to cremate his dead dog and bury its remains with that of his wife Betsy Arakawa ... according to newly released police body cam video .

The footage -- released Friday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office -- features a phone call between a deputy and Gene's daughter Elizabeth.

She tells police to cremate the dog at the county's animal shelter and bury the remains with Betsy. Elizabeth also tells police to kindly save the dog's collar.

In another clip, deputies speak with a groundskeeper at Gene and Betsy's New Mexico compound and he gets emotional realizing he won't see them again.

As we reported ... Officials in Santa Fe County, New Mexico have already concluded Betsy likely died about a week before Hackman is thought to have died -- due to hantavirus, a rare disease that can be fatal.

Authorities made it clear Hackman had advanced Alzheimer's ... and, it's unclear if he even realized Betsy had passed away before he died from cardiovascular disease.

As you know ... Gene and Betsy's deaths were labeled "suspicious" in an application for a search warrant -- and investigators recovered health records, medication, and cell phones from the scene.

The two were found dead in separate rooms of their mansion ... and, one of their three dogs -- which was crated after a vet appointment -- died as well.

In the footage, the deputy tells Gene's daughter the other two dogs were found alive and were being rehomed with family.

Hackman was 95 ... Arakawa was 65.

RIP

