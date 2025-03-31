Gene Hackman's Mother-In-Law Doesn't Want Body Cam Video From Deaths Released

Gene Hackman's mother-in-law is fighting to block the public release of police body camera footage from the investigation into the late actor's death.

Gene and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico estate last month and Betsy's mother, Yoshie Feaster, says the public spectacle and media coverage surrounding their death is traumatizing, and she wants to grieve in peace.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Betsy's mom says Gene and her daughter considered personal privacy of the utmost importance, and she doesn't want the media getting their hands on photos and videos showing Gene and Betsy's living space, and their corpses.

One of Gene and Betsy's dogs was also found dead in their home ... and Yoshie doesn't want the dog's body being shown to the masses either.

Betsy's mom argues she has a "constitutional right to avoid seeing images of my daughter's home, her dead body, her husband's dead body, and their dog's corpse" ... and she wants to block the release of police body cam footage and autopsy photos/reports.

This is going to be a fight ... CBS and the Associated Press were granted motions to intervene, and they are likely to argue why the media should be allowed to see the footage.

