Sydney Sweeney Cashing In as One of Her Generations' Top Earners

Sydney Sweeney is officially Hollywood's hottest commodity, and her bank account is sizzling too -- she's now one of the highest-paid actresses of her generation, thanks to some major film paydays.

The actress recently locked in a sweet deal with Lionsgate for the thriller "The Housemaid," scoring a hefty $7.5 million salary -- putting her right up there with top dogs like her "Euphoria" costar Zendaya, who raked in $10 million for her tennis flick, "Challengers."

Unlike Zendaya, Sydney didn’t kick things off as a child star, so her rapid ascent to the top of Hollywood's A-list over the past few years is seriously impressive.

Last year's rom-com smash "Anyone But You" really put her on the map -- Syd snagged a cool $2 million for the Sony film and added another $250,000 as an executive producer, pocketing some serious cash for helping to get the movie off the ground.

Sydney landed that mammoth paycheck by starring in Sony's "Madame Web" -- and even though it flopped, she still nabbed $750,000. Not to mention, she took $65,000 for the biopic "Reality" and $250,000 for the horror flick "Immaculate."