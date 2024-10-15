Sydney Sweeney Helps Catch Neighborhood Burglar With Security Cameras

Sydney Sweeney's neighbors are likely feeling lucky the actress lives next door ... since the "Euphoria" starlet recently played a pivotal role in apprehending a burglar.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Sydney was away from her Los Angeles-area home filming the Christy Martin biopic on the East Coast, when her security cameras alerted her to a person sneaking around her property.

We're told the suspect made their way onto Sydney's property around 3:30 AM Monday ... but didn't stay in her yard for long, as the trespasser then made their way over to her neighbor's place.

Sources say the suspect entered the neighbor's home ... and did some ransacking before taking off with goods into the night.

However, since Sydney alerted the authorities to the situation at her home, cops were able to rush to the neighbor's residence and the surrounding area ... which resulted in the suspect being apprehended.

The alleged culprit has been charged with a felony burglary ... largely in part thanks to Sydney's quick thinking. As they say ... if you see something, say something.