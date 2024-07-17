Bhad Bhabie's Los Angeles Home Burglarized After Boyfriend Drama

Bhad Bhabie is probably about ready to cash some burglars outside, as her L.A. home was recently burglarized ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the viral sensation's pad was hit by burglars Friday evening just before 10 PM. We're told at least one thief smashed through her back door ... taking items, such as handbags and jewelry.

However, cops say they won't know the total amount taken until Bhad Bhabie returns from being out of town, and does a full inventory of her home.

Remember, Bhad Bhabie -- who rose to fame on Dr. Phil -- says she's now worth a pretty penny. She recently posted an earnings report showing over $57 million in OnlyFans revenue, so you can only imagine what she had in the house.

Now, she does have an alarm system, which notified police about the break-in ... prompting them to rush to the scene, according to our sources. Unfortunately for Bhad Bhabie -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- cops say there were no burglars in sight when they arrived, although, we're told one man in a black hoodie was spotted fleeing just before officers arrived.

It's an open investigation, but, so far, no arrests.

This has already been a tough month for Bhad Bhabie, who recently posted a video appearing to show a violent altercation with boyfriend Le Vaughn earlier in July. She has since danced around whether she plans to stay with LV ... but as we reported, she's yet to file a police report or request a restraining order against her baby daddy.

She is just the latest celeb in L.A. to fall victim to a burglary this year -- Corinna Kopf, Marlon Wayans, Ivica Zubac and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie have all been burglarized in recent months.