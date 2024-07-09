Bhad Bhabie Disputes She's Staying with Boyfriend Who Attacked Her

Who Says I Was Staying with My BF After He Attacked Me?

Bhad Bhabie says she's confused at the reaction she received after posting video of her getting thrown to the ground by her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, and then revealing a horrendous eye injury ... she says she never said she was staying with him, but the reality is ... that's essentially what she said.

Someone who saw the footage commented on BB's most recent post, "If you cared you'd leave that man. He will abuse you in front of her."

Play video content

To that Bhad Bhabie responded, "I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying? What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall."

Here's the thing ... Bhad Bhabie posted Sunday, "I love that man more than I love myself and it's honestly really sad. But unfortunately, this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done.

She continued, "This doesn't happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem, He's going to get the help he needs. Right now there's no room for mistakes. And he knows that."

When she says, "the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done," -- well, it sure sounds like she's staying.

BB also posted a pic of their child, Kali, with caption, "All I ever care about."

Play video content