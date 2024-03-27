Bhad Bhabie Celebrates 21st Birthday with $6k Dinner at Nobu Malibu

Play video content Snapchat

Bhad Bhabie turned 21 ... and she wants the world to know she's living her best life by racking up a dinner bill in the thousands.

The rapper -- real name Danielle Bregoli -- didn't hold back on Snapchat, sharing her birthday extravaganza at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday night and making sure to flex the bill for all to see, totaling a whopping $6,477.

Breaking it down, Bhabie and her crew dropped $3,386 on food, including oysters, lobster, and all the seafood staples Nobu has to offer.

Now that she's 21, she and her squad also splurged $2,415 on liquor to keep the party going, with an extra $88 thrown in for additional drinks. With taxes factored in, the bill almost hit the $6.5K mark!

Great night out for the new mom -- as we reported, she gave birth earlier this month to her first child, a daughter named Kali Love.

Of course, for the multi-millionaire, that massive bill would be pocket money ... but we are told one of her team members graciously picked up the tab.

In one of the videos BB shares, she got not one, but two cakes while her BF Le Vaughn and friends sang her happy birthday as she blew out the candles.