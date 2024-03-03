Bhad Bhabie Sparks Fight at WeHo Restaurant

Play video content TMZ.com

Danielle Bregoli isn't gonna let a little thing like pregnancy tame her Bhad Bhabie ways -- she and her entourage squared off with another table during a night on the town ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained this video showing the end of the Saturday night scrap ... 2 women come face-to-face screaming at each other, hurling F-bombs with fists up, before one of them is held back and hauled out of Toca Madera, a West Hollywood restaurant.

As heated as things got, there's no visual evidence Danielle ever got involved in the worst of the fight -- but folks in the restaurant tell us she sorta sparked the whole incident.

Multiple witnesses say the rapper was arguing with her boyfriend/baby daddy Le Vaughn while they were eating dinner and allegedly slapped him. While they were arguing, we're told someone at Danielle's table noticed someone at an adjacent table recording BB and Le's dispute -- and that's why the fight, seen in the video, broke out.

At the end of the video, you can see Bhad Bhabie -- who has a short pixie haircut now -- getting up from her table, ironically, very calmly and heading for the exit with her man ... following after their friends who'd been pulled away from the fight.

Danielle announced back in December that she and Le Vaughn were expecting. Seeing how she opted out of an all-out brawl last night ... you'd have to say pending motherhood has mellowed her.

Play video content TMZ Studios