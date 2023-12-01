'Bhad Bhabie' Danielle Bregoli Reveals She's Pregnant

How about this ... Bhad Bhabie has a bun in the oven.

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, just revealed her pregnancy ... posting a couple mirror selfies on social media showing off her growing baby bump.

It's unclear how far along Bhad Bhabie is ... ditto for the child's gender ... as she's simply letting the photos speak for themselves at this point.

As you know, Bhad Bhabie is just 20 years old -- celebrating her birthday earlier this year by twerking on her mother -- and she's in a relationship with Le Vaughn, and it's getting even more serious now.

TMZ broke the story ... Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn debuted matching tattoos back in April, she has his name and his birthday tattooed in red ink near her shoulder and breast. He's got her first name and middle name tattoed in cursive on his neck, in black ink.

It's the first pregnancy for Bhad Bhabie.

Congratulations, and we can't wait to catch this baby outside.