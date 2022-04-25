Bhad Bhabie Shows Alleged Proof She Made $50 Million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie wants her haters to take a good look at her receipts ... offering up alleged proof she's made tens of millions of dollars on OnlyFans.

Bhabie started taking heat last week when she claimed she'd made $50 million on the subscription site, with tons of people online casting doubt that she'd been able to make that much money.

Fast forward to Monday, when BB shared a screengrab allegedly showing her earnings page and the caption, "Go cry about it bitch," while also thanking Scoop Agency Partners.

If it's legit, you can see she's made close to $53M gross, with her net after fees and whatever else you need to pay OF around $43M. It's an INSANE amount of money for the 19-year-old who got her start as a troubled teen on Dr. Phil.

