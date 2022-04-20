Bhad Bhabie Hates 'Cash Me Outside' Reference, I'm Worth $50 Million!

Play video content TMZ.com

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, wants to lose another aka -- the "Cash me Outside" chick from Dr. Phil -- because she says she's been more than successful on her own.

Bhad Bhabie tells TMZ ... she wants everyone to forget about her 2016 TV interview with the good Doc, the one that's amassed 14 million views. She tells us she's become a massive success post-Phil, and those are the accomplishments that matter.

For e.g., she points to her OnlyFans triumph of snagging a million bucks in 6 hours. And, there's more -- she says all tolled, she's raked in $50 million. Not bad for a 19-year-old.