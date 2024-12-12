Paul Wall Wants Dave Blunts to Lose Weight, Pay Homage to Texas Rap Style

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Wall is sure "it-rapper" of the moment Dave Blunts is influenced by the Texas rap style, even if he doesn't realize it ... but no different than Snoop Dogg, Paul is fearing for the rookie's health!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the H-Town rap legend in NYC this week promoting his upcoming album "Once Upon A Grind," which is already brimming with the big body TX soundwaves.

While he's never met Dave Blunts, Paul tells us he's well aware of his presence nonetheless.

It's kind of hard to miss the 500-lb rapper who performs sitting down on your timeline as of late ... the Iowa native has racked up millions of streams for his signature hit "The Cup," a groovy ode to sippin' lean.

Snoop had a small spat with Dave earlier this year after he lampooned the big guy a bit, but it's water under the bridge now.

Paul's sitting sideways on the subject ... Dave's entire style is reminiscent of late "Screwed Up Click" rapper Big Moe, from the weight down to the "Purple Stuff" branding.

This Dave Blunts guy gotta chill trying to steal not only Houston culture but the goat Big Moe's whole identity.



Houston is the most copied & impactful culture in the world & this is another example of it smh 🤦🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/6vyqgf8yA8 — Mike West🤘🏾 (@HoustonHero713) December 5, 2024 @HoustonHero713

Dave went on record claiming he never even heard of the Texas rap legend -- and Paul Weezy just finds that hard to believe!!!

Paul does see the silver lining though ... he credits gastric bypass surgery for saving his life and thinks DB could benefit from the same outcome.