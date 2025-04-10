DJ Paul Reveals Travis Barker Coachella Cameo for Three 6 Mafia Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul is stoked for his group's upcoming Coachella appearance, and fans of Travis Barker should be too -- because he's joining them onstage!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with DJ Paul at LAX this week, and the desert excursion will be a first for him -- he was unaware he'd be playing for both weekends at first -- but it'll be double the fun ... and double the payday!!!

The Memphis-born hip hop legend reveals to us that they'll have several special collaborators pop up during their set, including Travis Barker -- who will also be paired with a mystery guest who has a logical connection with the legendary drummer.