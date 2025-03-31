Scott Disick's Son Reign Disick Shuts Down Rumors Justin Bieber's His Dad

Play video content

Reign Disick, at the ripe old age of 10, took to the internet to hilariously shut down some rumors that have apparently been following him for years.

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick's youngest child hopped on IG Live with Alabama Barker's BF, Scooter Jackson -- and when a commenter boldly claimed he was Justin Bieber's son, Reign looked totally dumbfounded.

Reign's face said it all as he shut down the wild claim without a shadow of a doubt.

He even attempted some quick math to debunk the nonsense -- saying Justin must’ve been around 16 when he was born (he was actually 19) ... and his mom would never do anything like that!

Play video content OCTOBER 2015 TMZ.com

The JB dad theory was a bit of a stretch, but it didn’t come completely out of nowhere --Kourtney and Justin were briefly rumored to have had a fling after her 2015 split from Scott -- but both denied the hookup rumors, saying they're just good friends.