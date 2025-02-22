Scott Disick's Ex Implies He Pressured Her to Get Boob Job, BBL

Ex Implies He Tried to Talk Her Into Plastic Surgery ...

Scott Disick's ex seems to be calling out the star for trying to pressure her into plastic surgery ... 'cause she's heavily implying he wanted her boobs and butt augmented.

Holly Scarfone hopped on her "Suite n' Salty" podcast earlier this week ... and, she opened up about how a guy she dated really pushed her to change her figure.

Play video content SUITE N' SALTY Podcast

Listen to the clip ... Scarfone won't say the guy's real name -- but, she shares alleged text messages with the contact initials reading "SD" and at another point in the pod she used the fake name "Rot Shnisnick."

Not hard to put 2 and 2 together here ... and, basically she says that she would start normal convos with him -- sending a "Happy Easter" text for example -- and, then he would instantly change the convo to a plastic surgery talk.

In one particularly wild alleged exchange, HS says this older dude asked her to "just take some of that fat and throw it in the back" -- calling on her to get a full Brazilian Butt Lift.

Scarfone and Disick were romantically linked back in 2022 -- though their situationship only lasted a few months. Scarfone rose to fame on season 3 of "Too Hot to Handle."