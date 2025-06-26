Scott Disick's Weight Loss

Scott Disick gave much of his fan base a fright when he got into a serious car accident in 2022.

And although many of the reality television mainstay's fans feared for his well-being in the aftermath of the harrowing wreck, he used his recovery period as an opportunity to place more of an emphasis on his physical well-being.

We're going to take a look at the incident that shook the entrepreneur to his core -- and inspired him to address his weight issues by using medication.

Disick Experienced A Major Scare When He Wrecked His Car

Disick's journey toward a healthier lifestyle kicked off in August of 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Calabasas, California.

The reality television figure opened up about the incident during a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," and stated via Us Weekly that he was on his way to pick up his son Mason, who he was supposed to take to a movie.

According to Disick, he was driving his Lamborghini SUV down a bumpy road when he briefly lost control of the vehicle and hit a pillar.

He recalled he was left "strapped in and hanging" in his car after the vehicle made a "somersault" from the collision.

While Disick's injuries were determined to have been non-life-threatening, he said his car was totaled.

Disick Adopted A Less Active Lifestyle Following The Accident

The "Flip It Like Disick" star went on to reveal he'd begun exercising less following the accident in a subsequent episode of "The Kardashians," as he had started experiencing back pain after the crash, per E! News.

The reality television figure stated his entire life had been changed by the wreck, and expressed he wasn't able to run properly due to the pain.

Disick admitted that after becoming more sedentary, he had picked up a habit of "pounding a whole box" of Hawaiian rolls on a nightly basis.

He also claimed he'd been drinking up to 20 cans of ginger ale per day, as he considered the beverage to be "soothing."

When asked about his habits by Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, he "didn't realize what I was doing" to his body in the aftermath of the wreck.

He Started Taking Mounjaro To Aid In His Weight-Loss Journey

Disick eventually improved his eating habits, as seen in the Season 5 premiere of "The Kardashians," during which Kris and Khloe visited his home and peeked inside his fridge, which had been stocked with healthy items.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the entrepreneur had several boxes of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro -- the effects of which are similar to Ozempic -- stored in his refrigerator.

While Disick didn't address the accidental reveal at first, he later spoke about the slip-up in a subsequent episode of the reality television series, and stated via Page Six that it was "tough" for him to carry around so much weight.

The entrepreneur went on to express he was fine with the accidental reveal, and noted that he wasn't "embarrassed" by the revelation.