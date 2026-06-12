Brad Pitt Making Secret Moves to Gain Intel For Battle With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is being called out for secretly attempting to gain information in his legal fight against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in their never-ending war ... TMZ has learned.

The bombshell claims are courtesy of the Russian vodka giant, Stoli ... the company's long been dragged into Brad's lawsuit against Angelina over their French estate, Château Miraval.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Stoli claims Brad has been making improper moves. They say his team fired off a subpoena in December 2025 to a bank as part of a bankruptcy that Stoli filed in Texas. The subpoena asked the bank to turn over emails exchanged with Stoli, and included questions about Vladimir Putin, Russia, and any Russian assets of Stoli.

Remember ... Brad and Angelina bought the winery during their marraige, and when they divorced, she sold her stake to Stoli. Brad claimed Angelina needed his approval to sell her stake -- which she disputes -- and he claimed the head of Stoli had ties to Russia and they were attempting a hostile takeover of the company he spent years building.

As for the new filing ... Stoli says Brad told them about the subpoena weeks after he had already obtained the documents from the bank. They claim the subpoenas were concerning matters that have nothing to do with the case.

The liquor company said Brad and his team already have the documents they requested ... and they want them destroyed immediately.

Stoli seems to believe Brad didn’t inform them of the subpoena until he got the docs ... to prevent them from being able to object.

A source close to Brad tells TMZ ... Angelina and Stoli have a habit of not sharing documents about their deal, so there's some pot and kettle going on. The issue here is that the new and previous counsel on their side did not communicate with each other, because the other lawyers knew about the request.

We hear from the source ... this whole argument is silly, because the hearing has not even happened yet.