Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Makes Moves to Legally Ax His Last Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara is making moves in court to officially drop her famous dad's last name amid their estrangement ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a petition Zahara filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, where she asked for her new legal name to be "Zahara Marley Jolie."

The 18-year-old did not provide any reasoning in her paperwork, but she has not been close to her dad in years. Zahara hasn't been using Brad's last name for a while now, but it now appears she wants the change to be legal. In Touch was the first to report the news.

As TMZ previously reported, Brad was not present at Zahara's recent college graduation. Sources told us Brad did not contact his daughter about attending the ceremony.

Another source close to Brad tells TMZ they believe Angelina's actions are the reason for the estrangement ... and it's sad when one parent prioritizes alienating the other parent over celebrating their children's achievements.