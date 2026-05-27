Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Enjoys Outing With Pal
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Looking Like Mom During L.A. Smoothie Trip
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Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is out here living peak Gen Z life -- sunshine, fun drinks, and absolutely zero Hollywood chaos.
Check out these pics of the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kicking back at Erewhon with a friend ... sipping on the viral Hailey Bieber smoothie while deep in convo.
Vivienne kept things super low-key for the outing and, not for nothing, looked more and more like her famous mom while she enjoys the California weather.
And she’s not the only Jolie-Pitt kid quietly thriving -- brother Knox has been keeping busy with Muay Thai while sister Zahara recently hit a huge milestone with her Spelman College graduation.
Safe to say ... the Jolie-Pitt crew seems to be doing just fine!