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Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Enjoys Outing With Pal

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Looking Like Mom During L.A. Smoothie Trip

By TMZ Staff
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Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is out here living peak Gen Z life -- sunshine, fun drinks, and absolutely zero Hollywood chaos.

Check out these pics of the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kicking back at Erewhon with a friend ... sipping on the viral Hailey Bieber smoothie while deep in convo.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Vivienne kept things super low-key for the outing and, not for nothing, looked more and more like her famous mom while she enjoys the California weather.

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And she’s not the only Jolie-Pitt kid quietly thriving -- brother Knox has been keeping busy with Muay Thai while sister Zahara recently hit a huge milestone with her Spelman College graduation.

Safe to say ... the Jolie-Pitt crew seems to be doing just fine!

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