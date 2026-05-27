Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Enjoys Outing With Pal

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is out here living peak Gen Z life -- sunshine, fun drinks, and absolutely zero Hollywood chaos.

Check out these pics of the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kicking back at Erewhon with a friend ... sipping on the viral Hailey Bieber smoothie while deep in convo.

Vivienne kept things super low-key for the outing and, not for nothing, looked more and more like her famous mom while she enjoys the California weather.

And she’s not the only Jolie-Pitt kid quietly thriving -- brother Knox has been keeping busy with Muay Thai while sister Zahara recently hit a huge milestone with her Spelman College graduation.