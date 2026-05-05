Angelina Jolie Doesn't Have to Give Privileged Emails to Brad Pitt, Court Rules

Angelina Jolie won a legal victory in court Monday ... and now it turns out Brad Pitt won't get to see 22 emails he was hoping to get his hands on in the legal fight over their French chateau.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court just ruled in Jolie's favor ... this after the appellate court found the previous judge erred when she ordered Jolie to hand over 22 emails to Pitt in connection with their ongoing winery lawsuit in December 2025. The matter was sent back to the lower court for another look.

Now the lower court has decided that, though not all of these emails were sent between attorney and client, they still discussed legal strategy ... and that makes them privileged. Translation: Brad's side doesn't get to see them in discovery.

Jolie wanted almost $34K in sanctions levied against Brad's side for attempting to compel her to hand over emails via a motion. A judge denied that request.

A source close to Brad tells TMZ ... there have been so many decisions made against Jolie's side, and they shouldn't be celebrating "a potential temporary decision that allows them to keep information about her real intentions out of court."

Brad and Angelina have been squabbling over the French winery Chateau Miraval for years ... with Brad accusing Angelina of selling her share of the winery to a Russian oligarch without first consulting him. She says she did nothing wrong by selling her share after negotiations with him broke down.