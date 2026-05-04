Angelina Jolie Lists Iconic Hollywood Estate for $30 Million

Angelina Jolie is parting ways with a seriously iconic slice of Hollywood history -- and it's coming with a nearly $30M price tag!

The Oscar winner has listed her sprawling Los Feliz estate -- once owned by legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille -- for $29.85M … a hefty jump from the roughly $24.5M she paid for it back in 2017, not long after her split from Brad Pitt.

The gated Laughlin Park property stretches across 2.1 private acres and packs in about 11,000 square feet of living space -- with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and enough extras to make it feel more like a private resort than a home.

We're talking a main residence, guest house, pool house, fitness studio, tea house ... plus a separate garage with its own security station. There's even a hidden treehouse tucked into the lush grounds -- a fun touch, especially considering Jolie's six kids.

The estate sits high up in the exclusive enclave ... offering sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory ... the kind of backdrop that screams classic L.A. glamour.

The compound isn't just another celeb mansion, either -- it's an Old Hollywood time capsule. Originally built in 1913 by architect B. Cooper Corbett and later expanded by DeMille himself, the place has deep roots in the industry's earliest days ... with connections to Charlie Chaplin and even a rumored collaboration with famed architect Julia Morgan.