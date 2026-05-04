Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Settle Legal War Over 'It Ends with Us'

It ends with a settlement ... Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have finally ended their legal war ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources tell us Justin and Blake have agreed to a settlement.

Both sides released a statement ... "The end product - the movie "It Ends With Us" -- is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors - and all survivors - is a goal that we stand behind."

The statement goes on ... "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments."

It ends with this ... "It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

Interestingly ... there is no direct apology from Baldoni. As you know, the judge dismissed most of Lively's claims, but the retaliation claim survived judicial scrutiny.

Lively claimed she had lost $161 million as a result of what she said was a smear campaign engineered by Baldoni and Co. It appears no money is changing hands.