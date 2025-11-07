Blake Lively Asks Judge for $161M in Damages in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively says she's lost a boatload of money as a result of Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her ... and now she's asking a judge to award her $161 million in damages!

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Blake's attorneys claim the actress lost a whopping $56.2 million in earnings -- past and future -- from her acting and producing gigs, as well as speaking engagements and endorsements.

The lawyers also claim Baldoni's reported mudslinging financially hurt Blake's haircare brand, Blake Brown, to the tune of $49 million ... along with her drink company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze, which lost $22 million. They also say Blake took a $34 million hit to her reputation after she found 65 million negative impressions about her on social media.

As we reported ... Blake and Justin are scheduled to face off at trial in March after she sued Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her on the set of their 2024 film, "It Ends With Us," and then targeting her with online smears following her complaints of sexual harassment.

Play video content TMZ.com