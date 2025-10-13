Justin Baldoni's Ex-Agent Says Blake Lively Behavior Felt Like 'Extortion'

Justin Baldoni's former agent Danny Greenberg is weighing in on the actor-director's ongoing drama with Blake Lively ... describing in a deposition why he compared the situation to extortion.

In a deposition transcript obtained by TMZ, Greenberg said the cumulative behavior and mounting pressure from Blake Lively that both the studio and Justin were managing felt like "extortion" to him.

As we've reported, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, claiming he sexually harassed Lively during the production of their film "It Ends With Us" and alleging he spearheaded a smear campaign against her ... claims Baldoni has denied.

Lively's makeup artist Vivian Baker said in her case deposition the incidents characterized as inappropriate all occurred during the first phase of filming. Blake's talent agent, Warren Zavala, also seemed to back that up when he said he was not aware of any incidents that made Lively uncomfortable during the second phase of filming.

However, Zavala did go on to say that he was aware of complaints from Lively during the "post process" when testing a cut of the film.

The case has continued despite most of Baldoni's $400 million countersuit getting tossed in June.

Photogs caught up with the actor at LAX last month, where he briefly opened up about his mindset as the high-profile feud drags on. Baldoni told cameras he's doing "wonderful" and that he always aims to take the high road.