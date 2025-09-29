Justin Baldoni Says He's 'Doing Wonderful' Amid Blake Lively Legal Drama

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Baldoni is keeping his head up while battling it out in court with Blake Lively ... saying he's in a great place despite the ongoing drama.

Photogs caught up with the actor at LAX on Monday, where he briefly opened up about his mindset as the high profile feud drags on. Baldoni told cameras he's doing wonderful and that he always aims to take the high road.

When asked about a judge recently tossing out his countersuit in the ongoing legal drama, he stayed tight-lipped ... saying he couldn't get into specifics. The dismissal marked a partial win for Lively, but the larger case is still active and far from settled.

As we've reported, the actress filed her lawsuit against Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, accusing him of sexual harassment during the production of their film "It Ends With Us." She also alleged he spearheaded a smear campaign against her -- claims Baldoni has denied.

Despite the heated back and forth, Baldoni appeared upbeat at the airport, stressing he's focused on positivity and leaning on support from family and friends.