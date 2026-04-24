Mariah Carey Scoffs at Estranged Bro's Claims in Bitter Court Battle

That She Refuses to Be Grilled in Court

Mariah Carey is firing back at her estranged brother, Morgan Carey, who claims that the pop star is refusing to appear for a deposition, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the legendary singer's legal team denied Morgan's claims that Mariah has missed several discovery deadlines for turning over docs, and for her to be deposed.

Mariah said her brother's motion is a "misguided attempt to gain perceived tactical leverage in this action by threatening" her with an imminent deposition.

The singer said her brother's "repeated filing of meritless motions" is one of the causes for the delay in the case.

Mariah's lawyer wrote, "Ms. Carey has never refused to appear for a deposition, nor has the court ever specifically ordered her to appear."

In his filing, Morgan says Mariah's team keeps telling him she won't sit for a depo until the judge rules on her request to throw out the entire case.

"Enough is enough," Morgan told the court in court docs. He said he thinks Mariah is evading being grilled so she "will no longer be able to hide behind dubious 'sources' of defamatory statements about [Morgan]."

As TMZ previously reported, Morgan sued Mariah for $10 million in 2021 over claims she made in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." Morgan said his sister portrayed him as violent and a drug dealer in the book.

Morgan said the claims about him getting physical were not only false but they ruined his reputation and cost him work.

For her part, Mariah said she heard the information about her brother selling drugs from multiple people. She told the court the rest of the claims her brother took issue with were true, or substantially true.