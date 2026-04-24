Jack Nicholson Seen in Rare Photo Celebrating 89th Birthday

Jack Nicholson made a rare cameo appearance -- and he did so on a very special occasion.

That's right ... the legendary actor turned 89 Wednesday — and his daughter, Lorraine, celebrated Jack's big day by posting a pic of her daddio on her Instagram Stories.

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In the photo, Jack's cracking his famous Cheshire grin while clapping his hands with none other than Joni Mitchell sitting on a couch nearby. Lorraine also posted a vintage photo of Jack kicking back while smoking a stogie.

As you probably know, Jack's been keeping a low profile in his old age, trading in his storied Hollywood career for a quiet life behind the scenes. But, as you can see, Jack is still everyone's leading man.