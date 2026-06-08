Kurt Busch Says His 'Heart Is Broken' Over Kyle's Death

Kurt Busch is breaking his silence on his younger brother Kyle Busch's tragic death ... saying it's crushed him.

47-year-old Kurt -- who was nearly seven years older than Kyle -- addressed the devastating loss in a statement posted on social media on Monday ... and it's heartfelt.

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“Kyle, your passion, determination, and love for your family inspired everyone who knew you. No trophy, championship, or accomplishment could ever measure the impact you had on my life and on so many others. I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the brotherhood we shared. My heart is broken, but I know your spirit will always ride with me,” Kurt wrote on Instagram.

He concluded his post ... “Rest easy, little brother,”

Kurt also thanked the scores of people who have supported their family in the wake of the tragic news.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, and love for my brother and our family. Finding a silver lining, I reflect back on the days Kyle and I raced anything we could get our hands on. From big wheels to competing on the biggest stages in motorsports, we were more than just fierce competitors. We pushed each other, challenged each other, and learned from each other.”

Kurt was the 2004 Cup Series champion and the 2017 Daytona 500 winner ... earning plenty of accomplishments over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

Kurt and Kyle are the winningest brothers in NASCAR history -- the only duo to each have 30 Cup wins. They had several 1-2 finishes over their careers.

The two even partnered up on the business side ... working together on Kyle Busch Racing.

Kurt and Kyle grew up in a racing family ... and both were destined for the NASCAR life. Kyle served as Kurt's crew chief when he raced dwarf cars as kids.

Their brotherly rivalry was well documented over the years -- they even had an infamous crash in the 2007 All-Star Challenge as they fought for a million-dollar prize. They didn't speak to each other for months before their grandma intervened and got them to make up.

Ultimately, the love and respect was always there.

When Kurt retired in 2023, Kyle shared a heartfelt post on X.

"Congratulations @kurtbusch," Kyle said. "Proud to have a front row seat for your career from the very beginning working on your cars, racing against you to watching you become a NASCAR Champion and appreciating all your accomplishments. I will miss you out there every Sunday!"