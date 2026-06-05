Kyle Busch's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Note After NASCAR Legend's Death

Kyle Busch's wife is opening up on the NASCAR legend's tragic death ... saying the love his fans have sent to their family has gotten them through the worst days of their lives.

Samantha went to Instagram minutes ago to say thank you to the 41-year-old's supporters ... sending the emotional note alongside a heartbreaking family photo.

"The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives," Samantha said minutes ago. "While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you."

Samantha said the fans' appreciation for them provided comfort as they deal with the pain ... and understanding the impact Kyle had on so many individuals shows just how special he was to the community.

"There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone," she added.

"From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well. Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him."

Samantha ended the thank you note by admitting it might be impossible to fully express what the appreciation and support mean to the Busch family ... but they are deeply grateful.

The message was signed by Samantha and her two kids ... 11-year-old Brexton and four-year-old Lennix.

Kyle passed away on May 21 after battling bacterial pneumonia, before it progressed into sepsis.