President Donald Trump Met With Boos at FIFA World Cup Final

UPDATE

4:00 PM PT -- President Trump got an encore of boos after the final whistle ... as he made his way onto the field for the World Cup trophy presentation. Take a listen.

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President Trump came to the FIFA World Cup Final expecting to help hand out the gold hardware ... but fans first handed him a red-card reception.

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POTUS was met with a chorus of boos Sunday when his face flashed across the stadium screens moments after Jennifer Hudson performed the national anthem ahead of Spain and Argentina’s championship clash.

Check out the video ... Trump stood beside First Lady Melania Trump as the crowd made its feelings known -- and the broadcast quickly swapped the presidential close-up for an aerial shot of MetLife Stadium.

Trump arrived in New Jersey aboard Marine One roughly 45 minutes before kickoff and watched the match from a glass-enclosed luxury suite alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other world leaders.

As TMZ previously reported ... White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday Trump would attend soccer’s biggest game, calling it a fitting conclusion to a tournament showcasing America on the world stage.

Of course, this isn’t Trump's first chilly reception at a major championship. He recently was also booed by fans when he appeared during the national anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden last month.

Trump still had a major role awaiting him after the final whistle ... he is expected to join Infantino in presenting the World Cup trophy to the winning team.