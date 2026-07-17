Insane $1 Million World Cup Package For Sale, VIP Tix, Helicopter To Game

Driving to the stadium is so the 2022 World Cup!

If you've got a spare milly burning a hole in your pocket, and you're interested in travelling and partying in style, Medium Rare is selling the most ridiculous 7-figure World Cup party package we've seen!

You and nine of your closest (very rich) friends get access to Sports Illustrated SI Beyond The Pitch at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday -- a party hosted by none other than 50 Cent and Diplo -- the night before the big game.

Don't consume too many adult beverages, 'cause Sunday's a big day.

The package includes four premium VIP tickets to the Final at MetLife Stadium ... where you'll arrive by air, courtesy of a helicopter ride from Manhattan to Jersey.

It also comes with a table for four at one of NYC's hottest and most difficult-to-get-into restaurants, 4 Charles Prime Rib.

If all that ain't enough, MR's also throwing in backstage passes to a taping of Knicks heroes Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast this fall, as well as a big ol' VIP table at next year's S.I. Super Bowl party in Los Angeles, always one of the hottest events of the week.

All it costs is $1,000,000.