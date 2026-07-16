Erling Haaland Accepts Tom Holland Dinner Invite

Better late than never -- Erling Haaland just accepted Tom Holland's dinner invite!!

The Norwegian soccer superstar got wind of Spider-Man talking about the failed hangout attempt on the "Tonight Show" earlier this week ... and there's a happy ending here, 'cause Haaland's down!!

"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013," Haaland said in the comment section of the show's Instagram post. "A little late 😅 Just name the place!"

Play video content Video: Tom Holand Says He Had a 'Humbling' Experience Meeting Erling Haaland NBC

Holland previously explained his DM slide to Jimmy Fallon ... saying he noticed the blonde striker at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix and decided to shoot him a message to see if he wanted to link up down the road.

Only problem?? Haaland never responded!!

Holland said it was a humbling experience ... and something he needed as a big-time actor.

He didn't seem upset at all about the snub at the time ... saying he's a huge fan of Haaland's abilities, while also joking about England booting Norway from the World Cup last weekend.