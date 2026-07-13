Norwegian Soccer Star Erling Haaland Drops $10K on Western Wear During World Cup

Seems Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland is starting to feel more cowboy than Viking ... after spending weeks in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he decided to bring home some cowboy keepsakes from Texas ... and they weren't cheap.

A manager for Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas tells TMZ ... Haaland and four other Norwegian soccer players were given a taste of Texas when they popped in for a private shopping spree.

We're told the soccer stars players shopped for an hour and a half uninterrupted ... purchasing cowboy hats -- including an El Presidente felt hat and a beaver felt hat -- boots, western shirts, and belt buckles.

The Haaland racoon context 😭😭 why’s he left the 2 squirrels pic.twitter.com/mv0w0e9MWo @DanisMCFC

Most notably, however, was Haaland's purchase of a taxidermy racoon holding a liquor bottle -- which cost $750 -- and two taxidermy squirrels ... one donning a sheriff hat, and the other downing a Budweiser -- which each cost $450.

In total, the Norwegians racked up a $10,000 tab ... and sources close to the situation say Haaland footed the bill. Haaland is one of the best paid soccer stars in the world, so he can afford it.

Guess Haaland, despite getting knocked out of the World Cup in a quarterfinal loss to England, is bringing home three Texas trophies to commemorate his team's historic run!

Even though Haaland's run is over ... you'll still want to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live -- Stream All 104 Matches, June 11 to July 19 on FOX One.